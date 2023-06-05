Once again, people are seriously injured in a gym in the Ruhr area. After Duisburg, there will be violence in Dortmund on Monday.

Dortmund – Two people were seriously injured in a Dortmund gym. The police said it was a 22-year-old man from Bergkamen and a 41-year-old man from Dortmund. In addition to the two injured, three other men were provisionally arrested, said a police spokesman on Monday.

Because the situation was initially unclear, a larger police force was requested and the studio surrounded by large areas. A special task force (SEK) then searched the studio.

Targeted attack suspected

Investigators suspect a targeted attack behind the crime. “We do not assume accidental victims,” ​​it said. One of the injured sustained a stab wound. There are indications that the parties involved know each other. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported on the crime.

This is reminiscent of the bloody deed in a Duisburg gym a month and a half ago. At that time, a Syrian in Duisburg seriously injured four people. There are now indications of a terrorist motivation. The federal prosecutor took over the investigation. So far, nothing similar has emerged in the Dortmund case. There was no danger to the public, it said. dpa