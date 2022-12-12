UPDATETwo people were injured in an accident with a crane on the Maliebaan in Utrecht. Photos show that the crane is broken.

The fire brigade is present with two large vehicles and two cars. An air ambulance has also been called. A specialist team is also on its way to provide assistance. This is reported by the Utrecht Security Region. The Maliebaan is closed between the Nachtegaalsingel and Maliesingel intersection.

Several children in sleeping bags were brought out of the adjacent daycare center. Police officers tell bystanders to keep their distance due to the instability of the crane.

Crane collapsed on Maliebaan in Utrecht. © Koen Laurey



