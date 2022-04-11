The Emergency Services treated and transferred two injured in a traffic accident on the entrance road to Yecla, near the Toyota car dealership.

One of the injured was trapped in the vehicle, as indicated by calls to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center. After the collision, a fire broke out in the car.

Patrols from the Local Police and the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia and two ambulances with medical personnel from the 061 Emergency Management Department moved to the scene.

The injured, once freed by firefighters, were treated “in situ” (30 and 70 years old) and later transferred to the “Virgen del Castillo” hospital in Yecla with various bruises.