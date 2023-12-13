Thursday, December 14, 2023, 00:33



Two men were injured this Wednesday night in a traffic accident involving two vehicles. The accident took place near the Primafrío company, in the municipality of Alhama de Murcia.

The Emergency Coordination Center 112 Region of Murcia received several calls at 9:38 p.m. reporting the accident. The callers reported that there were two vehicles involved and that one of them had flipped.

A patrol from the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia with three officers and a vehicle, and two ambulances and a Mobile Emergency Unit from the Emergency Management Unit 061 traveled to the scene. .

The injured, two men aged 54 and 32, had to be freed by CEIS firefighters. The health services treated them 'on site' and they were later transferred in two ambulances to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.