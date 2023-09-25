Monday, September 25, 2023, 10:13 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two men were injured this Monday night in Alcantarilla in a traffic accident in which two vehicles were involved, on the Redonda de Barqueros that leaves the highway in San José Obrero.

The 1-1-2 Region of Murcia received several calls at 9:05 p.m. reporting the event. The callers warned that one of the vehicles was suffering from a possible fire because a lot of smoke was coming out.

The following personnel went to the scene: Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, Local Police patrol from the Alcantarilla City Council, Civil Protection personnel from the Alcantarilla City Council, a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) and an Advanced Life Support ambulance from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061.

The health personnel treated the injured men, aged 36 and 50, on site, who, once stabilized, were transferred to the hospital.