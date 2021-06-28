Two people were injured on Monday in Erfurt (eastern Germany) when they were attacked by an unknown person with a knife. The attacker fled and is being searched by security forces. The event occurs just three days after the attack, also with a knife, in Würzburg (south) in which three women died and seven other people were injured.

The event occurred this morning, when a man attacked two other men, aged 45 and 68, with a knife and fled, local police reported. According to the first characterization of the aggressor offered by the security forces, he is a young man between 20 and 30 years old with curly blond or red hair and who addressed the victims in German.

The two attacked were treated by the emergency teams at the scene of the events and later transferred to a nearby hospital, where they were admitted. The injuries have not been revealed for the moment, but neither of the two is in serious condition nor is his life in danger, the security forces said.

The police, alerted to what happened, tried to arrest the attacker with a helicopter, although without results for the moment.

The event came three days after three women were killed in Würzburg and seven other people were injured by another person’s knife attack. However, both events bear few similarities.

In the Würzburg case, the attacker was a 24-year-old Somali with a criminal history and psychological problems, who bought a knife and started attacking people at random until he was reduced minutes later. An officer shot him in the thigh and he was taken to a hospital in police custody. He is conscious and out of harm’s way, but questioning him is proving difficult, according to local police.

Investigators are still unclear on the motive behind the attack. Both the avenues of investigation on the alleged Islamist motivation and that of psychological problems remain open.