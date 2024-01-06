Saturday, January 6, 2024, 08:55



Two people were injured in the early hours of this Saturday in a shooting that occurred outside a nightclub in Alcantarilla. The shots were fired around 4:25 a.m., when several calls alerted 112 to the incident. They reported that they had heard several shots and that the alleged attacker had fled the entertainment venue.

Several patrols from the Alcantarilla Local Police traveled to the nightclub and performed first aid on two people who had been injured. Upon arrival, the paramedics stabilized the two men, aged 34 and 39, and took them to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia.