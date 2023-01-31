The Israeli Army Radio said that two injuries were recorded in a run-over accident at the Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus in the West Bank.

Later, the Israeli army issued a brief statement saying that it was investigating reports of a run-over attack at the Za’tara checkpoint, south of Nablus in the West Bank.

This means that the army did not confirm that the incident was a Palestinian attack.

This development comes at a time when the Palestinian territories and Israel are witnessing unprecedented tension for years.

After an armed Palestinian attack in East Jerusalem killed 7 Israelis, Tel Aviv raised the alert level in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and sent additional army and security reinforcements.