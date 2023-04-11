A 13-year-old student wounded two classmates with a knife at a school in the Brazilian state of Goiás, in the fourth attack on an educational center in the country in the last month, official sources reported on Tuesday.

The event occurred around 8:00 in the morning at the Dr. Marco Aurélio school, in the municipality of Santa Tereza de Goiás, according to the regional Security Secretariat.

The two students fThey were slightly injured and received medical attention at a hospital. One of them has already been discharged, according to official information.

The aggressor, who had no prior history of violence in the school environment, he was immobilized by a teacher and later detained by the Brazilian authorities.

This new attack took place the same day that the Goiás Civil Police deployed a operation to carry out raids on the residences of three minors between 13 and 14 years of age for inciting violence in schools.

The minors were part of a group on a social network in which they advocated school massacres and they even planned to attack a school in the city of Rio Quente, where two of them had studied last year.

The Minister of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, expressed his solidarity with the injured students and recalled that the inter-ministerial group set up by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva “continues to work to promote a culture of peace in schools.”

Brazilian police guard the public school where the attack took place.

The attack in Santa Tereza de Goiás is the fourth in the last month within schools and colleges in Brazil.

On Monday, a 12-year-old student stabbed three classmates and a teacher at a private school in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state.

Last Wednesday, a 25-year-old man invaded a day care center and killed four children with an ax and injured four others between the ages of three and seven in the city of Blumenau, in the state of Santa Catarina.

Lula’s government then called an emergency meeting to announce the release of 150 million reais (about 30 million dollars) for reinforce security in school environments and carry out closer monitoring on social networks.

In addition, set up a working group to draw up a national policy to combat school violence and ordered the Federal Police to investigate the actions of “Nazi and neo-Nazi” groups in the country, which the Executive insists on linking with these attacks.

In addition to the tragedies experienced in Goiás, Amazonas and Santa Catarina, at the end of March, another thirteen-year-old adolescent killed a teacher with a knife and injured four other people – three teachers and a student – in a school in Sao Paulo .

According to official reports, attacks on Brazilian educational centers have killed 40 students and teachers in the last twenty years.

