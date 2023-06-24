Saturday, June 24, 2023, 11:28



Two women were injured during the early hours of this Saturday in Cartagena during a fire in a house. The 112 of the Region of Murcia received a notice around 3:00 a.m. reporting a fire in a house in the Los Barreros neighborhood, on Calle San Antonio in said municipality.

Firefighters from the Extension and Rescue Service of the Cartagena City Council, a patrol of the Cartagena Local Police and several ambulances traveled to the place.

The toilets attended ‘in situ’ to those affected, an 85-year-old woman, who had a head injury, and another 45-year-old, who presented a crisis of anxiety and smoke intoxication. Both were transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital.