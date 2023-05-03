Two men have been injured tonight, one of them “very very seriously”, in a fight with bladed weapons inside a house in the Madrid district of Tetuán. According to informs a spokeswoman for Emergencies Madrid, the brawl took place after half past ten on Tuesday night at number 161 Paseo de la Dirección. The most seriously injured has been treated at the building portal by Samur and the other, inside the apartment by Summa 112.

The most serious, 31-year-old, had a stab wound to the neck that affected several blood vessels, for which reason he went into cardiorespiratory arrest while being treated by the Samur doctors, who managed to reverse it and recover his pulse. . Once stabilized, the man has been transferred to La Paz in a very serious condition.

For its part, Summa 112 has treated the other wounded man, whose age is unknown because he was undocumented, who had injuries to the abdomen and hand. The man has been transferred seriously to the Ramón y Cajal. The National Police is investigating the causes of the event, in which the Municipal Police has also intervened.

subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.