It is about a marriage and its condition, apparently, is not serious State of the terrace after the event. / 112

Emergency services attended and transferred to the hospital a couple who after collapsing the terrace of their home on San Bartolomé de Yecla street. 112 received calls reporting the accident at 9:03 p.m. They indicated that two people were injured.

Local police patrols, firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with personnel from the Health Emergencies and Emergency Management 061 and an ambulance were mobilized to the site. of the Primary Care Emergency Service. After being treated ‘in situ’, they were transferred in ambulances to the Virgen del Castillo hospital in Yecla with injuries that, apparently, were not serious.