The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. on the highway between the Nelson Mandela Bridge and the Balij Bridge, in the direction of The Hague. What exactly happened is not yet known.

Several cars were involved in the collision, with one of the vehicles coming to rest on its side. In addition to two ambulances, the fire brigade was therefore also called.

Two people were eventually taken to hospital without emergency. Two lanes in the direction of The Hague were closed to give the emergency services room. The police are still looking for more information about the driver of the white car and are calling on witnesses to contact them.

