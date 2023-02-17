Vopak closes ‘exciting’ year with millions in profit, oil fades further into the background

Although slightly less than last year, the Rotterdam tank storage company Vopak still recorded a profit of 294 million euros in a year full of uncertainty on the energy market. This is partly due to a decision that CEO Dick Richelle already made: a (slow) farewell to old-fashioned oil. The storage of new forms of fuel, such as the liquid gas LNG, ensured a ‘solid year’.

