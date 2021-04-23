Two people, one of them a 68-year-old male, were injured this Friday afternoon after the vehicle in which they were traveling left the road and overturned on the A-30 highway. at the height of the Murcian district of El Palmar, reported sources from the Emergency Coordination Center consulted by Europa Press.

The 1-1-2 has received several calls reporting the accident from 4:32 p.m. Firefighters from the Firefighting and Rescue Service (SEIS) of the Murcia City Council and ambulances with health personnel from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 traveled to the site.

Firefighters have had to rescue from the interior of tourism a 68 year old male. The other occupant, a woman, whose age has not transcended, was able to leave by her own means. After being stabilized by the medical personnel of a Mobile Emergency Unit, the wounded, who were apparently not serious, have been transferred to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in a non-assisted ambulance.