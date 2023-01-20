Suspicious deaths in football, the fears of Sabatini and Di Gennaro

The case raised by Dino Baggio following the deaths of several soccer playersthe last Vialli and Mihajloviccontinues to argue. They multiply testimonials of former players who tell what happened in their time, fueling suspicions on all these deaths. “When I was feeling a little down, I’d go to the masseur and say, ‘Come on, make me a Neochromaton” (a drug for anemia, ed.). It was normal.” Walter Sabatini – we read in La Stampa – went through football as a player, coach and above all sports manager (Perugia, Lazio, Palermo, Rome, Inter, Sampdoria, Bologna and most recently Salernitana). He replies to Dino Baggio and the other players who, after the deaths of Gianluca Vialli and Sinisa Mihajlovic, have lifted the veil on a common practice for decadesat least until the 2000s. In the changing rooms they went around drugs and supplements in exaggerated quantities.

“It wasn’t doping – specifies Sabatini – at least not a performance doping. I’ve never seen a footballer take on gods products to increase the yield. He was trying, yes, to improve the conditionwith products that were at that time legaltaken in large quantities. The doctors came by, they gave you shots and you didn’t know what they were injecting. I was doing two injections before the match without ever asking a question. I trusted the doctors. The excessive doses may have led to some major problems in the following years. There was one very long death of playersfor which i suspects by Dino Baggio are consistent and also justifiable“. Even the second voice of the national team commentary joins the suspicions: “They gave me – he reveals Antonio DiGennaro a Repubblica – Micoren (a respiratory analeptic which is part of the prohibited substances, ed) as if they were candies. Tell us that what do we risk“.

Moria among the players, Nestor Sensini responds to Dino Baggio

Not everyone, however, seems to be concerned. Lightness or common sense? “I feel calm, I’m not anxious,” he says Nestor Sensiniformer defender of Udinese, Parma and Lazio between the 90s and early 2000s, which in particular responds to the statements made a few days ago by Dino Baggio: “The deaths of Mihajlovic and Vialli in a short time certainly shook him. When these things happen we stop and reflect, but I can calmly say that I’m not afraid to die“. And again: “At the time, creatine was fashionable, they gave us it because they said it helped us recover faster and swell the muscles. In those moments there were specialized doctors, I believe that no one would have given us things that could have endangered our lives“. On the disappearance of many former players, Sensini does not say too much: “We need to ask the experts, a study would be needed to understand what is the percentage of former players and former athletes who died among those who took the same substances”.

