Director of the Safety and Risk Planning and Regulation Department in the Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Nada Jassim, said that the Authority has launched several initiatives aimed at rationalizing energy consumption in Dubai Metro trains. It relies on the use of energy wasted while pressing train brakes. The idea of ​​the initiative is to collect this energy and recycle it for use in train operations.

She pointed out that the other initiative relates to the use of electrical energy to support the movement of trains, pointing out that this initiative is in line with the idea of ​​the first initiative itself, which is based on energy recycling.

She said that the Authority has also launched digital transformation initiatives on the e-hailing platform, and this platform allows the use and reservation of taxi vehicles and quick access to them.

Nada Jassim continued: “The Authority also proposed, as part of its sustainable projects, the use of the electric ferry, which is characterized by being printed with 3D technology. It is the first ferry of its kind to transport passengers in the world, as it uses environmentally friendly electric motors, in a way that achieves the principle of the circular economy and contributes to reducing consumption. energy”. She stated that the Authority is one of the first entities to adopt autonomous vehicle projects, which are vehicles that significantly reduce carbon emissions by the equivalent of 19,000 tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, explaining that these autonomous vehicles will also be used for logistical transportation and not just for transporting people, especially since Transport vehicles have a significant impact in increasing emissions.

She pointed out that all projects are currently experimental, as they are being tested to determine the extent to which the desired goals are achieved, noting that the results of the experiments will determine whether their implementation will be accelerated, or other requirements will be added.

She stressed that at the societal level, the Authority offered 56 million dirhams for social responsibility initiatives, and 53 million people benefited from it, and this represents a major societal impact. It also presented 43 environmental initiatives in the field of the green economy, which achieved a record abundance in 2022 amounting to more than 86 million kilowatt-hours. of electricity, 50 million liters of fuel, avoiding emissions of approximately 201 thousand tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.