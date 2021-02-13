Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced the implementation of two infrastructure projects in a number of mainland cities, and it will work to deliver them during the current year, at a cost of 293.391.555 million dirhams, serving 783 land parcels.

The municipality explained to “Al-Ittihad” that work is currently underway to implement a road and infrastructure project in Al-Wathba and Al-Khatim, and the internal roads and infrastructure project in the Al-Shamkha region, and it is expected to complete their implementation this year.

The municipality said that the scope of the road and infrastructure project in Al Wathba and Al Khatim includes road and infrastructure works for 40 residential plots in Al Wathba North, and 44 plots of land in North Al Wathba and Al Khatim, at a total cost of 44,869,000 dirhams.

The project includes the construction of internal roads and infrastructure works for the project from communications, sanitation, water and electricity works, and the implementation of all works related to road construction, which include curbstone and tile works for sidewalks, as well as street lighting, rainwater drainage, construction of future ferries, road planning and traffic signs.

The municipality is also implementing the internal roads and infrastructure project in the Al Shamkha region, at a total cost of 248,522,555 dirhams. The project aims to establish internal roads and infrastructure to serve 739 plots, including 657 residential plots, 7 commercial plots, 17 government plots and 58 service, community and recreational plots in the Al Shamkha area in the SH31 and SH32 basins with an area of ​​226 hectares.

The scope of the project includes an internal road network to serve plots of 31 km, street lighting works, in addition to the construction of 3017 parking spaces, infrastructure works (communications, sanitation, water and electricity works with electricity transmission stations), including connection works to the existing networks.

One million dirhams to develop the “Dolphin” in Abu Dhabi

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, through the City Center Municipality, has completed a project to rehabilitate and maintain all natural beautification assets in the Dolphin Park, at a cost of about one million dirhams, within the framework of the continuous endeavor to improve the level of recreational facilities and make residents happy. The works included the rehabilitation of the children’s play area, where the old rubber floors were changed, as well as the umbrellas, in addition to operating the surrounding interior lighting, removing an old fountain and rehabilitating its site by implementing a multi-purpose playground, and replacing the signboards with other new identification panels that are in line with the corporate identity of Abu Dhabi City Municipality. And the rehabilitation of the natural beautification and agricultural assets of green surfaces, covered soil and flowers, and the rehabilitation of fountains.