Almost the entire scene of discrimination was recorded in a six minute video. You hear how a private security guard asks two brothers influencers to withdraw from Provenza, an area of ​​bars and clubs in Medellín that Karol G catapulted to fame in his album Tomorrow will be nice. “It is a code of ethics [de vestimenta] from here, from the Mayor’s Office. What a shame,” justifies the guard. Meanwhile, the young people show how they are dressed: he, with a jean light blue and a skeleton-type t-shirt (sleeveless) that leaves the navel exposed; She, with a short skirt and a long-sleeved blouse. Afterwards, the guard clarifies that the problem is the woman. “It’s her. “She knows we are talking about her,” he says. The young man shows his disbelief and confronts, asking who gives the order and what they should do. The guard responds that he cannot report that and reiterates: “You cannot enter like this unless you lower your skirt or change your clothing.” Hours later, the video goes viral.

The scene, which occurred on Friday, September 20, is not new. Several social media users have commented in recent days that they have experienced similar situations with guards who not only monitor bars and nightclubs, but also public roads, in which the right to reserve admission that private establishments have does not apply. The difference is that this time the abuses were recorded and those affected were influencers with millions of admirers. José Vásquez has 12.5 million followers on TikTok and his sister, María Fernanda, has another 14.4 million. It was not difficult for the video to spread like wildfire in the days after the incident and reopen the debate about the machismo and classism that permeate the public spaces of Medellín.

The recording is also surprising for its rawness. The guards did not hold any prejudices. First it was machismo: the first security guard clarified several times that the problem is her clothing and not his. According to the brothers, he even said that María Fernanda could only enter after midnight, in reference to sex work. Later, other guards that the young people went to committed another discrimination. After recognizing that María Fernanda was not “that badly dressed,” one of them opted for classist comments to justify the exclusion. “How would I tell you? They are little silver people [la que viene a Provenza]and here nothing is cheap”, is heard in the video. José exposes them: “What does money have to do with it? Are you saying that because we are dressed like that we don’t have the money to pay for our plate here?

In some audios released to the media, José gives more details about the episode. He says that he is a singer and that that night he was going with his sister to a restaurant to launch the single. Partner. “We had everything prepared. I had already had to pay for the reservation, we had made the agreement on the menu and the dishes, and our friends were already waiting for us,” he says. He also comments that she suggested going to change her skirt, but that he ruled out this option. “No, my baby, you don’t have to change. “You’re not going to change, mor, because we’re on the street,” he reconstructs the dialogue between them. He also emphasizes that it was not a factor that María Fernanda is 17 years old: he reiterates that they were going to a restaurant and assures that she has permits for concerts in nightclubs.

Repercussions

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE IT

The video struck a chord in Medellín. Colombia’s second city is experiencing clear tensions between its growing attractiveness for foreign tourists and the measures denounced as exclusive towards the local population. In early 2023, former mayor Daniel Quintero’s decision to surround the iconic Plaza Botero with police fences to control who entered and who did not caused a stir caused a stir. The decision, criticized as discriminatory towards groups such as sex workers and street dwellers, even produced a public complaint from the famous painter after whom the space is named. Months later, the Mayor’s Office closed Lleras Park, one of the tourist attractions of the wealthy neighborhood of El Poblado, a few blocks from Provenza Avenue. The new mayor, Federico Gutiérrez, sought to differentiate himself: he reopened Plaza Botero in January 2024 and Lleras a few months later.

Some of these tensions resurfaced with the Vásquez brothers’ video. “In that way? If the white people go, who go in a simpler way, they don’t take them out,” commented a user on TikTok. “They think he doesn’t have dollars. That has now become international, everything is too expensive everywhere,” said another. There were also those who surmised that the exclusion was due to issues of sexual orientation or gender identity or puritanical views linked to religion. Even the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, was pronounced in X: “This is called Francoism. Where do the Colombian Francoists come from who defend freedom? Other users, however, questioned the Vásquez for expressing that they were “super artists”—José justified that that was why they dressed like that—or defended Provenza’s alleged right to reserve admission.

The Mayor’s Office ruled several days later. The Secretary of Security, Manuel Villa, denied on Monday that the private security guards complied with District provisions. “The space is public and cannot be restricted or prohibited to anyone, unless there is a current rule that establishes it. “It is not the case we are talking about,” he said. Mayor Gutiérrez, for his part, commented on Wednesday that what happened was “an absurdity” that could not be allowed. “I have spoken with owners of restaurants, bars and corporations to tell them that one thing is the right to admission of each of the establishments (…) and another is public space, where they cannot remove someone because of how they dress. or for any other reason,” he noted. “It is incredible that there are people who believe they are the owners of public space. If they do not comply [las disposiciones]clear sanctions will come,” he added.

The Provenza Corporation, which brings together dozens of merchants, denies that the guards prohibited the Vásquez brothers from entering the area of ​​bars and nightclubs. “They were already inside. They entered all over Provence and were inside. There was an unfortunate event with the security guard’s information, but that was already discussed with them and it was made clear that this is not the way to proceed and that’s it. We are not going to speak out further because it was not the Corporation that gave that information, but rather the security guard,” says the director of the association, Juana Cogollo, through a WhatsApp audio. When questioned, he added: “The security guard was wrong when he said it was an order from the Mayor’s Office, but no one was denied entry. The girl was simply told to lower her skirt. And then the guard was harassed because they started recording him, they intimidated him, when he asked not to be recorded.” The incidents, however, do not stop: on Tuesday it went viral the video of two women who reported a similar case to the Vásquez family.

Economic Revitalization Area

In the middle have been the debates over the limits between the public and the private in spaces like Provenza. The area is an Economic Revitalization Area, a figure created by former mayor Quintero two years ago to deliver the space to the merchants’ association led by Cogollo. According to former councilor Daniel Duque, an expert in urban and environmental processes, this does not imply that the space stops being public. “Pay the Mayor’s Office to use the street [con terrazas] It cannot lead to merchants believing that they have the right to restrict access to a place that continues to belong to everyone,” he points out in a phone call. For him, the Mayor’s Office must pedestrianize more streets and sign more agreements, but better ensure that the usufruct “is done under conditions that respect human dignity.”

Max Yuri Gil, director of the Institute of Political Studies at the University of Antioquia, has an even more critical view. He believes that these co-administration agreements are “a distortion of the public” and that they will always open the door to perpetuating exclusions, especially in a city still marked by violence. “How do you regulate it? How do you make sure that they don’t say that someone has the face of a whore, another of a poor person, and another of an Indian?” he asks over the phone. “It is a form of privatization that has such undesired effects as this. It sends a terrible message: I guarantee security to some with private companies, while I prohibit others from transiting,” he adds. In his vision, the Mayor’s Office only spoke out under pressure from the scandal, but has no will to face the problem. “The actions of this private security group do not occur outside the authorities,” says the sociologist.

Both experts agree in defining what happened with the Vásquez brothers as an act of discrimination. “There is a high classist and racist component. If he had been a 1.8-meter blonde who spoke English, the guards wouldn’t take him out,” says Gil. The former councilor agrees: “Every day many women in a situation of prostitution pass by with a foreigner and they never restrict their passage.” For Duque, there is also a paradox in that Medellín seeks to open itself to the world while maintaining conservative and exclusive values ​​against its own population. “Every day you see more Americans, Germans and Australians scattered everywhere. That should be a valuable thing, which should serve us well through constant contact with multiple cultures. But what we are doing is restricting certain ways of inhabiting the city,” he emphasizes.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.