Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 10:05



| Updated 10:59 a.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two influencers with thousands of followers on social networks, known especially on TikTok and Instagram where they are nicknamed 'Petazetaz', have been arrested in Madrid for allegedly sexually assaulting at least four underage girls. According to the first information from the agents of…