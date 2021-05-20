The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia arrested two individuals ‘red-handed’ in the Murcian district of Sangonera La Seca, after being surprised inside a vehicle with 103 grams of cocaine, as alleged perpetrators of drug trafficking crime.

The action began when civil guards specialized in Prevention of Citizen Security went to the Murcian district of Sangonera La Seca to establish a vehicle verification point, when they observed the presence of a tourist on a road near Regajos avenue of the aforementioned location.

The agents detected how the two occupants, upon discovering the police presence, they maneuvered strangely within the tourism, crouching down to try to hide inside, which only raised the suspicions of the civil guards. While the agents returned to the point where the vehicle was parked to identify them, the driver took the opportunity to start and leave the place quickly.

Despite his escape attempt, the car was intercepted in a nearby street and its occupants, who at that time were showing a nervous and elusive attitude, were identified. These indications led to the suspicion that they could hide an object of illicit origin or prohibited substances, so the civil guards examined the passenger compartment where they found, hidden under one of the seats, a plastic bag full of whitish substance that looks like cocaine that was intervened.

The comparison of the substance allowed to verify that it was cocaine, weighing 103 grams which, after being dosed, could have reached more than half a thousand doses in the illicit market.

The suspects – men, Spaniards, aged 40 and 43, residents of El Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante) and with a police record for similar crimes – were arrested as alleged perpetrators of the crime of drug trafficking. The detainees, the seized drugs and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Examining Court of Murcia.