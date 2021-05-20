The Indian states of Rajasthan and Telangana have announced an epidemic of mucormycosis, a fungal disease, better known as “black mold”, which most often affects those who have recovered from the coronavirus. On Thursday, May 20, reports The indian express…

The first to report the epidemic was in the state of Rajasthan. Achil Aroroy, the Chief Minister of Health of the state, signed the corresponding notification.

Now there are about 100 patients with “black mold” there, for their treatment in the Sawai Man Singh hospital a special department has been created. Most of the cases lived in the area of ​​Jaipur city.

Following Rajasthan, the head of the Telangana State Ministry of Health Srinivasa Rao declared an epidemic. All public and private health facilities must report suspicious and confirmed cases of illness to the health department.

An outbreak of “black mold” was recorded in India earlier this month. Most often, mucormycosis is detected in patients with COVID-19 and in those who have recently recovered.

At the same time, local media reported that several patients had already died from this disease.

The disease spreads not only on the territory of India, but occurs in all countries, and Russia is no exception, the head of the Department of Clinical Mycology, Allergology and Immunology of the N.W. I.I. Mechnikov Nikolay Klimko.

Experts explained that the concentration of black mold spores is high in India due to climatic conditions: high temperature and humidity.