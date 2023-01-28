At least An Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot died this Saturday when two military planes crashed in Madhya Pradeshin central India, said an official source.

“Two IAF fighter jets were involved in an accident near (the city of) Gwalior this morning. The aircraft were conducting a routine flight training mission,” the Indian Air Force said on Twitter.

“One of the three pilots involved suffered fatal injuries,” the source said, adding that they have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

The country’s military authorities did not provide further details about the damaged aircraft. but, according to anonymous defense sources cited by the Indian agency ANI, a Sukhoi-30 plane with two pilots on board and a Mirage 2000 manned by a single soldier were involved in the accident.

The accident took place in the Morena district, close to the city of Gwalior, which is home to an Indian Air Force base.

Delhi NDTV television showed images of the crash site, with parts of the fuselage of one of the crashed planes burning and groups of local residents in the area.

Military aircraft accidents are frequent in India. The chief of the country’s Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, died along with 13 other people when the military helicopter in which he was traveling to an event in the southern state of Tamil Nadu crashed in November 2021, in an event that shocked to the country.

In 2019, an Indian military pilot died and two others were injured after colliding his stunt plane with another aircraft during exercises in the city of Bangalore, in southern India, while in October 2017 at least five members of the Indian Air Force have died after an M-17 helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh in the northeast.

In December 2015, 10 members of the BSF Border Corps died when they crashed in New Delhi.

