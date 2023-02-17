Arteaga Pavilion, Aguascalientes.- two nurses of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) were injured after colliding aboard a car on federal highway 45 north in Pabellón de Arteaga.

The 29 and 27 year old women got off the road and ended up impacted against a metallic structure at kilometer 32.

The mishap was attended by operational personnel and paramedics from the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection of Pabellón de Arteaga.

The emergency bodies moved to the site and located the crash caused by the Honda Civic vehicle, in Blue color and 2018 model.

The car was driven by the nurse Jessica Marlene who suffered blows to various parts of the body, as well as her companion, the nurse Itzel Noemí.

Both women were assessed by paramedical personnel and transferred in green code to receive medical attention at the Hospital General de Zona number III. The National Guard arrived at the place and became aware of the mishap.

