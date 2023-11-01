Chile and Colombia recall ambassador from Israel
Colombia has recalled its ambassador to Israel due to the ongoing attacks on Gaza. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said this on Tuesday evening local time on X, formerly Twitterannounced.
“I have decided to bring back our ambassador to Israel. If Israel doesn’t stop the mass murder of the Palestinian people, we can’t be there,” Petro said.
Chilean President Gabriel Boric also announced on Tuesday evening that his government is recalling its envoy to Israel Jorge Carvajal. According to Boric Israel violates international humanitarian law. “Chile notes with great concern that these military operations do not respect fundamental norms of international law, as evidenced by the more than 8,000 civilian casualties, mainly women and children.”
Earlier, the government of Bolivia announced that it was cutting diplomatic ties with Israel. The government of the South American country accuses Israel of crimes against humanity in Gaza and against the Palestinian people.
Two important hospitals in Gaza are running out of fuel
Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said generators in two hospitals were “just hours away” from shutting down due to fuel shortages. Al Jazeera reports this.
These are the Indonesian Hospital in Bait Lahia and the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. “We call on all our brothers in oil-producing countries to intervene urgently and provide Al-Shifa Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital with fuel needed to save the lives of the sick and injured,” al-Qudra said at a press conference .
While a handful of trucks carrying aid have been allowed into Gaza, Israel continues to allow fuel into the Gaza Strip because it fears the fuel will end up in the hands of Hamas.
