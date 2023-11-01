Chile and Colombia recall ambassador from Israel

Colombia has recalled its ambassador to Israel due to the ongoing attacks on Gaza. Colombian President Gustavo Petro said this on Tuesday evening local time on X, formerly Twitterannounced.

“I have decided to bring back our ambassador to Israel. If Israel doesn’t stop the mass murder of the Palestinian people, we can’t be there,” Petro said.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric also announced on Tuesday evening that his government is recalling its envoy to Israel Jorge Carvajal. According to Boric Israel violates international humanitarian law. “Chile notes with great concern that these military operations do not respect fundamental norms of international law, as evidenced by the more than 8,000 civilian casualties, mainly women and children.”

Earlier, the government of Bolivia announced that it was cutting diplomatic ties with Israel. The government of the South American country accuses Israel of crimes against humanity in Gaza and against the Palestinian people.