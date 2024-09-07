According to the British newspaper, “Daily Mail”, John Tinniswood, 112 years old, said that eating fish and fried potatoes is related to his longevity, in addition to eating things in moderation, and having a meal of fish and fried potatoes every day.

But Spain’s Maria Branyas Moreira – who was the world’s oldest person until her death earlier this month – attributed her longevity to positivity, good contact with family and nature, as well as “staying away from toxic people and emotional stability.”

Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the former world’s oldest man, who died at the age of 116, also suggested that diet was a major factor.

However, according to Professor Richard Faragher, an expert in gerontology from the University of Brighton, trying to follow the lifestyles of the world’s oldest people may be futile, or at worst, actively harmful.

Experts are still not entirely sure why some people are able to live so long, but Faragher explains that there are two possible reasons that are not mutually exclusive: the first is that these people are genetically different, and the second is that they are lucky.

Experts say health advice for the world’s elderly should not be followed because it is unlikely to help.

Overall, whether it’s genetics, luck or a combination of both that has led to these people surviving so long, Faragher says you shouldn’t follow their advice.

Ultimately, experts say the best way to add a few extra years to your life is to address simple factors that affect your health like diet and exercise, rather than following very specific advice.