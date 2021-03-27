Several boats and two helicopters participate in the search for several immigrants disappeared after capsizing the boat in which they were traveling in front of Percheles beach in Mazarrón. Until now two people have died, whose bodies have already been recovered, three have been rescued alive and continue the search for nine others, according to information provided by one of the rescued survivors.

In recent days there has been a wave of boats on the coast of the Region of Murcia and throughout the Mediterranean. In the last 72 hours, 126 immigrants arrived by sea in the Community irregularly. It is foreseeable that the wave of boats will continue in the coming days, since the meteorological stability is going to be maintained.

The Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue intercepted this Friday the last three boats with 43 Algerians on board, in addition to the 83 immigrants who have arrived in the Region between Wednesday and Thursday This week. Specifically, a first boat arrived this Friday with nine people; a second with 17 -15 men and two women, all of legal age-, which was intercepted at Cabo Cope; and a third with another 17 -16 men and a minor- eight miles east of Cabo de Palos.

For their part, 73 Algerians made landfall last Wednesday – including four women and one minor – in Puerto de Mazarrón, Cabo de Palos, Portmán and Escombreras. On Thursday, another ten immigrants joined who were intercepted four miles from Cabo de Palos, when they tried to reach the coast on board a boat.