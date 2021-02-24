Mario Valdez, his wife, and their 18-year-old daughter completed their coronavirus vaccination this month as part of a special effort to inoculate all residents of Central Falls, a community in the state of Rhode Island with a large concentration of Hispanics, badly hit by the pandemic.

“I’m very happy,” said the 62-year-old school bus driver after receiving the second dose. “Many people have COVID. Better be sure.”

A mere 80 kilometers (50 miles) in Massachusetts is Chelsea, which was another epicenter of the virus. Like Central Falls, it is a small community with an industrial past inhabited mostly by Hispanics. Residents of both cities generally live crammed together in three-story houses and apartments, and work in the state capitals, Providence and Boston.

The fortunes of both, however, they couldn’t be more different during the vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

In the center of Chelsea, a city with many Latinos. AP Photo

Mannix Resto, a 15-year-old high school student from Chelsea, believes the slowness with which people are vaccinated will delay returning to classes in person. He says that no one in his family has been vaccinated so far in a state that gives priority to workers on the front lines of fighting the virus, the elderly and people with health problems.

“I want to know how long this is going to last, ” Resto said this month as he walked with a friend down Broadway, Chelsea’s main street.“ It’s been a year now. We cannot continue living like this’‘.

Rhode Island began vaccinating the elderly in Central Falls in late December and gradually expanded vaccinations to everyone at least 18 years old who lives or works in the city.

Almost a third of adults of this city received at least one dose of the vaccine and 16% both, according to official figures. Municipal health authorities say that this city of 20,000 inhabitants registered a marked decline in COVID-19 infections as a result of vaccines.

In Massachusetts, meanwhile, public health experts, civil rights organizations, and immigrant activists have complained for months that the state does not do what it takes to make African Americans and Hispanics are inoculated.

White residents have received 66% of doses so far applied in the state, while African Americans 5% and Hispanics 4%, according to official statistics. Mortality rates in the Hispanic and black communities are three times that of whites by some measures, and Chelsea remains one of the communities hardest hit by the virus, with a higher infection rate than the state.

“It’s frustrating”said Gladys Vega, executive director of La Colaborativa, a Chelsea nonprofit group that is part of a statewide coalition of organizations calling for more equality in vaccinations. “Chelsea has shown time and again that it supports the (state) economy. But we have not been taken into account for decades.”

In Central Falls, wearing a chinstrap down the street. AP Photo

Many experts say that as long as the virus is not fought in the most affected communities, COVID-19 will continue to spread.

Slowness

“If the pandemic is a fire, vaccines are water”said Dr. Bernadette Boden-Albala, dean of the public health program at the University of California, Irvine. “You have to bring water to the places where there is more fire, otherwise you will never control it.”

Notably, both Rhode Island and Massachusetts have been criticized for slow vaccinations. And the vaccination campaign also ran into problems in Central Falls.

Mayor María Rivera, who took office in January, says the state did not provide resources or personnel for vaccinations in Central Falls, whose municipality declared bankruptcy after the 2008 recession and spent five years under state intervention.

The city’s main vaccination center, which operates on Saturdays in a high school gymnasium, is operated almost entirely by volunteers.

Queue to get vaccinated in Central Falls. AP Photo

Rivera said that volunteers go door to door registering people who are unwilling or unable to sign up to be vaccinated online or by phone. They must also explain to people who do not have a residence permit in the country that they will not be persecuted by the immigration service police for going to be vaccinated, the official said.

“We want them to come forward,” he said. “We are not going to turn anyone away.”

According to information presented by Rivera’s office this week, almost 40% of the doses were for Hispanics and 27% for whites in the three main vaccination centers of the city. 23% of those vaccinated did not give their race or ethnic origin, and there is no demographic information available at other vaccination centers.

In Chelsea, Vega’s organization partnered with a community health center to launch a vaccination center at its Broadway Street office. The only large immunization center open by the state in minority communities It is located 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Chelsea, in Boston’s Black Roxbury neighborhood, according to Vega and other activists.

And unlike in Central Falls, Chelsea is governed by the state’s immunization criteria, which last week included people who are at least 65 years old or who have at least two serious health problems.

The clinic vaccinated more than 900 people since it opened Feb. 4, but those numbers are expected to rise now that more people can get vaccinated, according to the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, which operates the clinic.

David Evans was shocked this month when he showed up for the first vaccine and saw that almost no one was there. “Everything worked well,” said the 82-year-old. “I was prepared for an odyssey after hearing that there were places where you could not get an appointment or that they did not have vaccines.”

The opening of the clinic it was received rather indifferently, which suggests that the authorities have a lot of work ahead of them and will have to do their best to convince the skeptics.

“If the government tells me I should get vaccinated, I will. But for now I don’t want to do it, ‘said César Osorio, a 30-year-old construction worker.” Hispanics have our own medicines. We don’t need vaccines. ”

By Philip Marcelo. AP Agency

PB