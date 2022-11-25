No one will be able to argue with the Ecuadorian Enner Valencia that he is a world type. He certifies that he has scored the last six goals for his country in a world championship: three in Brazil 2014 and as many he has already been in Qatar. A feat like those of the Portuguese Eusebio in 1966, the Italian Paolo Rossi in 1982 and the Russian Oleg Salenko in 1994.

It is not known where the Dutch Gakpo will arrive, another enlightened one, who repeated the bingo that he already sang against Senegal. Both of them pulled Ecuador and the Netherlands, who sealed the tie after a showy duel. Fate also paired Valencia and Gakpo, who withdrew early. The first, on a stretcher due to a muscle problem. The second, by order of Louis van Gaal.

This time the inspired Gakpo did not take so long. So plugged in to Qatar that the same thing creaks to Senegal in the 84th minute that gets up early against Ecuador in the sixth. Caicedo tied up with the ball and the 23-year-old PSV striker closed the play with a left foot shot with a lot of whiplash. The Netherlands was already winning almost from the warm-up, but the goal suited Ecuador better. The usually enterprising Netherlands guessed too much, especially in the first period. So much so that when the interval arrived, Galíndez, the Ecuadorian goalkeeper, had not appeared again on the periphery.

Cody Gakpo, scoring the first goal of the match between the Netherlands and Ecuador.

HANNAH MCKAY (REUTERS)

With bravía, the jabata selection of the Argentine Gustavo Alfaro chained his adversary. Holland, held by Van Dijk, key in a few crosses and regular corrector of the unstable Timber, and only agitated by De Jong. Little else was heard from Gakpo. Less than his attack partner, Bergwijn. For now, Memphis is a bench client.

Where Galíndez had not arrived after Gakpo’s shot, Noppert did, whom almost no one expected on the world catwalk, in another shot with shrapnel, this time from Valencia. Holland was not articulated, forced to one assault after another with the combative Ecuadorian team. Until nine seconds before the break, Estupiñán deflected a shot into the Oranje net. Referee tipped off the edge, and goal disallowed due to Porozo’s position. Planted near Noppert, yes, but it was not an advantage for his team at all.

Holland went to the thinking room with a temporary tremor. Back and broke Memphis. Recently arrived, he closely attended the draw in Valencia. An oversight by Timber, a spicy shot by Estupiñán —Ecuador’s offensive vector— and Noppert’s rebound was attended by the most rascal. Valencia, that world type. In full growth of the tri, Gonzalo Plata, the Valladolid player, took splinters from the Dutch crossbar with a left-footed shot. Then there was a step back from the expansive Ecuador, more willing to guard the point.

Van Gaal’s team had no reaction, which lacks punch. Nothing contributed Memphis, determined to claim the ball with its back to the rival goal, and Gakpo was sent exclusively to the goal. Van Dijk defends and De Jong harmonizes but, for the moment, only Gakpo tracks around the perimeter of the goal, and not very often. Fallen Valencia and melted Estupiñán, Ecuador did not give for more. Quite a few already suppose four points, the same as the Netherlands. But perhaps a more disturbing future for the tri if it sees itself orphaned by Valencia, its exclusive scorer. The Netherlands has Gakpo left, but they lack more hooks.

Ecuador’s players celebrate Enner Valencia’s goal in today’s match against the Netherlands. RAUL ARBOLEDA (AFP)

subscribe here to our special newsletter about the World Cup in Qatar