Ministry of Emergency Situations: two Il-76 aircraft caught fire after UAV attack on the airport in Pskov

As a result of a drone attack on the airport in Pskov, two Il-76 military transport aircraft caught fire. Relevant Information appeared on the website of the Main Directorate of the EMERCOM of Russia for the region.

The message about the fire was received on Tuesday, August 29, at 23:28 (coincides with Moscow). The department clarified that 65 people and twenty-one pieces of equipment are taking part in extinguishing the fire.

Earlier it was reported that four Il-76 aircraft were damaged. According to eyewitnesses, about 20 drones attacked the Pskov airport. One of the drones hit the refueling complex at the airport, starting a major fire.