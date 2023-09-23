Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Split

Burnt Out: This Destroyed T-90 Tank Proves Russia Is Vulnerable Even With Their Most Advanced Tanks. © ZUMA Wire/imago-images

A rare image in a war in which every meter is fought fiercely. A rare image reminiscent of past wars: the duel between two tanks.

Zaporizhzhia – A scene like something out of the Hollywood blockbuster “Heart of Steel”: two tanks side by side, within shouting distance of each other. One shoots. One explodes. This scene is circulating on X – formerly Twitter – and shows a bird’s eye view of the duel between a Ukrainian T-64 tank and a Russian T-90. The latter bursts into a fireball with a supposedly fatal outcome for the crew. Despite the massive use of drones, the Ukraine war also marks the comeback of the tank duel.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense is now providing impressive proof with its post from the contested region around Zaporizhzhia, where Ukraine has been conducting a focal point of its counteroffensive against Russia, which has been running since June. According to information from Institute for the Study of War the Ukrainian army around Zaporizhzhia seeks to widen the lane through the three-tiered Russian defenses known as the “Surovikin Line”; The aim remains to cut off Vladimir Putin’s troops from their own supplies.

Ukraine war means the return of tank combat

The tank is the scrap iron of military history – that has been the global military doctrine at least since the collapse of the Warsaw Pact in 1991, but actually since the introduction of rocket technology in the 1950s. Since 1957, the strategy of “massive retaliation” has been in effect in NATO: the conventionally overpowering opposing side would have to expect the immediate and massive use of nuclear weapons in the event of a defense. Tanks were unnecessary.

NATO’s switch to the “Flexible Response” strategy in 1967/68 initially meant a rethink and modernization of conventional means for the Bundeswehr, instead of purely focusing on nuclear firepower. Tanks were in demand again. At the height of the Cold War, the NATO countries had a total of around 14,000 tanks, while the Warsaw Pact countries had three times as many. However, with the collapse of the alliance of the Eastern European opponents, these masses had become superfluous: wars with far-reaching operations and kilometers of front lines on the ground seemed to have become impossible.

Western tanks are not a game changer against Russian invaders

The war in Ukraine has taught all experts otherwise, says the commander of the Munster Armored Forces School, Brigadier General Björn Schulz, in the Bundeswehr podcast Inquired: It was clear from the beginning that the tanks could not decide the war, but could only have a decisive influence, the general makes it clear. At the same time, he emphasizes: “The Ukrainian forces have been trained in such a way that they can hold their own in combat there.” The Western tanks, which are repeatedly referred to as “game changers”, also brought advantages to Ukraine in the form of gaining space in formerly occupied territory, but so far no decision against the Russian invaders.

This is also proven by the latest video from the costly war in Ukraine – and refutes the old tank driver adage: “Whoever stands, dies”: The Ukrainian tank shoots out of cover while standing, both opponents offer each other the soft flank, and The Russian opponent drives into his opponent’s line of fire – the Russian commander may not even have been able to see his approaching end. “That is the age-old principle in firefighting: whoever shoots faster and hits better wins,” said Schulz – who, however, admits that such an image is rare even in the current conflict.

Counteroffensive: Fighting for the gaps in the defense

That’s exactly how Ralf Raths, the director of the tank museum in Munster, sees it: “We can learn from the Ukraine war that the tank will radically change again in form and function,” he says on his own Youtube channel. In the current conflict, the modern function of the tank as a “duel tank” is required, as Raths explains: as a focal weapon in one-on-one situations over several kilometers in order to create gaps in fortifications for the infantry. The purpose of the tank is to provide the infantry with space and freedom of movement in safety. A duel over just a few pipe lengths is an exception.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

The duel is also unusual in that two Russian-made tanks from different years of construction are attacking each other – Type 64 tanks were put into service in 1967, the Type 90 is 25 years younger. But, says Raths: “The tanks that roll through the area are not as different as their T numbers suggest.” In his opinion, which year of construction meets which is of little importance in the battle. “The models that drive around all belong to a family, with only small development steps between the different numbers.”

For the military historian, this makes the human factor all the more important: troop training, leadership and morale. The video shows that the Ukrainian troops fought hard and outsmarted Putin’s troops.