Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

In the coming days there may be storms with thunderstorms and heavy rain in Germany. There are even two hurricanes lurking off Europe.

Kassel – Die Hurricane season over the Atlantic is in full swing. Most recently, Hurricane “Idalia” devastated parts of Florida, and two more tropical storms are now heading towards Europe. Do these also arrive on the coast?

Severe weather with thunderstorms and storms: Huge low pressure area over Europe

Hurricane “Margot” is said to be… Weather Channel reach the coasts of Europe, the ex-hurricane “Lee” will explode into a huge storm over the Atlantic. Meteorologist Jan Schenk spoke about the consequences for Europe and especially Germany. “What’s coming now is quite extraordinary,” said Schenk. According to the meteorologist, a huge low pressure area is currently forming in the middle of the Atlantic, west of France.

The National Hurricane Center shows the size of Hurricane Lee, which is responsible for the low pressure area in Europe. © USA TODAY Network/Imago

On Monday (September 18th) this low pressure area is expected to… Weather shake things up in Europe. “In Germany we will have a day of severe weather ahead of us, probably with a few thunderstorms.” A Storm-Day should then be on Tuesday (September 19th). The weather expert showed on a map how big the low pressure area really is. “It’s basically as big as the whole of Europe,” said Jan Schenk, impressed. It should push the summer air out of Germany until at least the weekend.

Hurricane danger: Two tropical storms heading for Europe

Especially in northern Germany, the low pressure area is expected to ensure that late summer gives way to autumnal weather. Meteorologist Schenk would even give the low pressure area the name of the former hurricane “Lee”. Hurricane “Lee” was directly off New York, but will continue towards Canada on Sunday. “Lee” moves across the Atlantic towards Europe and is the cause of the low pressure area.

Tornadoes, desert storms, cyclones: 10 weather phenomena you should know View photo series

Jan Schenk even spoke of ex-Hurricane “Lee” becoming so strong that it could capture Hurricane “Margot” and bring it with him to Europe. People in Germany should therefore prepare for a very stormy week with a lot of thunderstorms. The German Weather Service (DWD) also predicted severe weather with heavy rain and thunderstorms in places from Monday.

However, current weather models should not be relied entirely on, “because they often underestimate the extent of the storm,” says Schenk. In any case, experts predict that the Hurricane danger in Germany will rise.