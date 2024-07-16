Portland cement is 200 years old. It was registered in 1824 by Joseph Aspdin, a bricklayer who named it this way because its characteristic grey colour reminded him of his homeland, the English island of the same name in Dorset. It is a conglomerate that, when mixed with sand, water and steel fibres, forms concrete. This cheap and mouldable artificial stone is what shapes our everyday landscape.

Because we talk about nebulous intelligences and digital waves, but for the moment we still live immersed in the Age of Cement. It is at home, in schools, hospitals and shopping centres, on motorways, in the metro, in train stations and airports. It is the material with which the dreams (and nightmares) of modern civilisation have been built, although in historical terms it was born only a moment ago: in the Trinitat Vella neighbourhood of Barcelona, ​​the neighbourhood, which is just over 70 years old, still remembers how the first flats were built surrounded by vineyards, fig trees and olive trees, and in the film The Gulfs, by Carlos Saura, We were amazed to see that in 1959 the embryo of the Madrid neighbourhood of Ciudad Lineal was born with a blanket of land as its only horizon.

“Cement is the second most commonly used product by humans after water. That is why it is important to know about it. We see roads and buildings and think that they have always been there, but that is not the case,” explains Francisca Puertas Maroto, research professor at the Eduardo Torroja Institute of Construction Sciences, of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC).

Block of flats in the Concepción neighbourhood of Madrid. Eulogius Martin Castellanos

“The passion for building is something inherent to civilized beings,” says Valentín Alejándrez, director of the publishing house CINTER. Over the centuries, this building zeal—sometimes amazingly useful and productive, sometimes insane—has gone hand in hand with materials such as clay mud mixed with straw, rough or carved stones, sun-dried mud bricks, cement or iron, until it reached concrete, reinforced concrete, prestressed concrete or the new fiber-reinforced concrete.

In Spain, one of the first constructions made of concrete was the Chipiona Lighthouse in 1867, one of the most lavish projects is the Sagrada Familia and the first large skyscraper built with this material was the Telefónica building in Madrid, towards the end of the 1920s.

From the Roman road to ‘Golden Eggs’

The first great engineers were the Romans, and the expansion of their empire led them “to build roads, bridges, aqueducts to supply water to large populations, dams, temples, government buildings, coliseums for the entertainment of the masses,” says Alejándrez.

Centuries later the industrial revolution brought the need for giant spaces to process and store products. “In a short time, infrastructure the territory, so to speak. The increasing use of the railway to move material, goods and people led to the construction of bridges, tunnels and much larger commercial ports. And since the material had certain limitations, research was carried out to improve it until Portland cement was discovered,” he explains. João Mascarenhas-Mateusauthor of Changing Cultures European Perspectives on the History of Portland Cement and Reinforced Concrete, 19th and 20th Centuries (Changing Cultures: European Perspectives on the History of Portland Cement and Reinforced Concrete in the 19th and 20th Centuries, Routledge, 2023).

With the rapid expansion of the Portland variety came the cementation of the world, a hitherto unseen cultural landscape, fueled by new economic, political and social structures that, in turn, created new studies, professions and laws. In Spain, for decades, being an architect was the most important thing, the purchase and sale of land for construction was a source of wealth and a sure business, and corruption and hits In the construction sector, they allied themselves with local, provincial or national politics. In the face of successive housing crises, flats made with the cheapest materials for those who earn little or nothing have even become the subject of barter. This is explained by political scientist Julio Embid in his book Children of concrete (Ediciones La Lluvia, 2016) who, walking through Usera, found an advertisement that said “I am giving up an apartment at the end of Antonio López Street in exchange for being able to work steadily.”

An image from the German documentary ‘Architecton’, about concrete and its ancestor, stone.

Bigas Luna also stressed this in Golden eggs: The mad, mad, mad rush to build without any thought behind it creates monsters. Building the tallest skyscraper – or living in one – has been the dream of many men, here and in Beijing. An old-fashioned aspiration that is still real, for example, in Shanghai: since 2000, this Asian metropolis has more skyscrapers than all those existing in New York City since the Flatiron Building was erected in 1902.

But nothing lasts forever. “We have concreting too much of our territory, our nature, our landscape,” he stresses. Masked Mateusa researcher at the Centre for Architecture, Urbanism and Design at the University of Lisbon. “The culture of construction changes when the size, context and objectives of a society are transformed. And now we are at a turning point,” he points out.

Brake on the machine

More and more people are calling out the overuse of this material for its role in global warming. Cement production alone accounts for up to 7% of global CO2 emissions, which is “more than all the emissions of the European Union or India, just behind those of China and the United States,” Valerie Masson-Delmotte, a key collaborator of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, told Agence France Presse. According to the Climate Agreement signed in Paris in 2015, the global concrete industry must reduce its emissions by 16% by 2030 and by 100% by 2050.

Another moment from the construction documentary ‘Architecton’.

“We must stop the catastrophe before it is too late,” explained Viktor Kossakovsky, a Russian film director, during the presentation of Architectonlast April in Barcelona. In his documentary, Kossakovsky denounces the abuse of unsustainable construction practices, aiming to relearn from the buildings of other centuries, which were more habitable and environmentally friendly.

We need to change gears. “Concrete embodies capitalist logic. It is the concrete side of commercial abstraction. Like it, it nullifies all differences and is more or less always the same. Produced industrially and in astronomical quantities, with disastrous ecological and health consequences, it has spread its dominion throughout the world, killing traditional architecture and homogenizing all places with its presence,” writes Anselm Jappé in Concrete. Weapon of mass construction (Lasal Books, 2021).

It is like a large machine that is going too fast: it must be slowed down and redirected to make it less destructive. “We are at the beginning of a great transformation. We are heading towards a paradigm shift, but we lack new material for this new constructive culture,” warns Mascarenhas-Mateus.

The concept of construction is being rethought, promoting the incursion into the circular economy, recycling, the rehabilitation of buildings, and also investigating possible ways of decarbonizing materials. “We must reduce the high energy consumption and the carbon footprint associated with the production of construction materials and construction in general,” says Puertas Maroto, author of Cement and concrete, the transformation of this material into a sustainable one is one of the greatest challenges.

“Building regulations need to include the use of these materials, not in a general way, but in cases where a change in the technical characteristics of the concrete is acceptable,” says Alejándrez.

The paradigm of 200 years ago, what was considered modern then, is outdated. They are like those endless concrete towers, looking brand new and already obsolete. Like the Liebian skyscraper in Guiyang (China), which includes the highest artificial waterfall in the world that falls from the top floor. A waterfall in a building: a crazy thing show 108-metre-high architectural structure that costs 76 euros an hour in electricity alone.

