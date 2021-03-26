The Dutch government, as an experiment, will send almost two hundred tourists on vacation to Greece to an all-inclusive hotel for free. Reported by the Daily Mail.

As the newspaper writes, the Dutch travel company Sunweb, as an experiment, plans to give a vacation to 187 travelers to the Greek island of Rhodes on an all-inclusive basis. The project was created to find out if tourism is possible in a pandemic.

In this case, the Dutch will be the only guests in the accommodation facility, and they will not be allowed to leave its territory. Under the terms of the program, tourists returning home will be obliged to undergo a ten-day quarantine.

At the moment, about 25 thousand applications have been submitted to participate in the experiment – any resident of the Netherlands from 18 to 70 years old who does not suffer from coronavirus can become the owner of a ticket.

It is clarified that the Dutch authorities decided to organize a number of similar experiments in order to find out the safety of holding mass events. So, recently, a conference was held in the country with the participation of 500 people and a dance party, which was attended by 1.3 thousand guests.

Earlier in March, the Russian woman spoke about the taboo for tourists in Turkish all-inclusive hotels. The traveler recalled that hotel guests are prohibited from escorting guests to the resort without registering at the reception.