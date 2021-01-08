The storm Filomena is noticeable on the Spanish roads. Almost two hundred roads are affected on the second day of the intense snowstorm in the interior of the Peninsula, and wind, rain and rough seas in the Canary Islands, Ceuta and southern Andalusia. Among the damaged roads early this Thursday there are 237 roads of the main road network, 39 roads of the secondary network cut, and another 33 with the obligation to use chains, as reported by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

Among the main roads affected, the A-3 in Requena (Valencia), Chiva (Valencia) and Cuenca, the A-23 as it passes through Viver (Castellón) and San Agustín (Teruel) stand out on the green level, where The passage of trucks and articulated vehicles is also prohibited.

In addition, and according to the DGT, on the green level (passable with caution) they are in Madrid on the A-4 in Valdemoro; in Toledo on the A-42 in Yuncos; in Albacete, on the A-30, A-31 and A-43 in Villarrobledo and the AP-36 in La Roda; in Cuenca the A-40 in Campos del Paraíso and the A-3 in Iniesta, A-43 in San Clemente and AP-36 in Mota del Cuervo. Also in Valencia on the A-3 in Chiva; in Alicante the CV-80 in Sax, in Murcia RM-15 in Bullas; and in Almería, the A-91 in Puerto Lumbreras and the A-92 in Chirivel; and in Jaén on the A-44 in Noalejo. Also the A-3 as it passes through Minglanilla (Cuenca).

The General Directorate of Traffic has reminded citizens who have to travel by road of the convenience of planning the trip in advance before leaving and consulting the weather forecast and the state of traffic on the road network, although it recommends avoiding road travel in the areas affected by the warnings.

The province with the highest number of affected roads has been Almería, where seven of them have sections cut off from traffic due to accumulation of snow on the road; It is the A-399 (kilometers 18 to 31) at the height of the municipality of Oria, the AL-1100 between kilometers 5 and 31, as well as the A-349 between kilometers 20 and 39 (both in Tahal), the AL-3102 as it passes through Velefique (between kilometers 16 and 53), the AL-5100 in Chercos (kilometers 9 to 23) and the AL-3404 in Ohanes, between kilometer points 8 and 15. It also has a black level (total cut to circulation) the A-1178 road, in the Las Menas mountain pass in the town of Las Tablas.

The DGT informs that the use of chains is mandatory on the A-349 between the towns of Benitorafe and Rambla del Marqués (kilometers 19 to 31) and the movement of trucks and articulated vehicles is prohibited on the AL-5402 near Bayarcal ( between kilometer 24 and 28) and on the A-334 as it passes through Serón.

In the province of Granada, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) keeps the circulation in the mountain pass of La Ragua, on the A-337, as well as in the section between kilometer points 32 and 36 cut off due to accumulation of snow from the A-395, in the municipality of Monachil, past the access to the Sierra Nevada ski resort.

In Murcia, the storm is hindering or conditioning the circulation on nine roads in the Northwest, the Altiplano and Puerto Lumbreras. The DGT has activated the red level, which means difficult driving through the snow, on the RM-730 road near Moratalla, from kilometer 32 to 41 in both directions. Specifically, there are difficult driving conditions and the transit of trucks and articulated vehicles, as well as buses, is prohibited, while the use of chains or winter tires is mandatory. In addition, the DGT has activated the yellow level, which means irregular movement through the snow, on the RM-702 at the height of Caravaca de la Cruz, from kilometer 11 to 31 in both directions, so that the transit of trucks and articulated.