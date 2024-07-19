Growing numbers

How much do Italians spend on cars? Last year, we spent 230.6 billion euros on purchasing and operating them, equal to 11% of GDP. This is 10.6% higher than the figure recorded in 2022, when it was 208.6 billion.

The data cited emerge from a study carried out by the autopromotec observatory, a research structure of autopromotec, the most specialized international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket.

The weight of fuels

This year too, the main item of expenditure for cars was fuel, which represents 32% of the total, with over 73.9 billion euros paid in 2023 for petrol, diesel, LPG and methane supplies, slightly down overall (-0.9%) compared to 2022, due to the decrease in prices after the strong increases recorded the previous year.

The second largest expenditure item in 2023 was for the purchase of new vehicles, which amounted to over 59 billion and recorded the largest increase compared to 2022, of 28.7%, due to the growth in registrations of cars, commercial vehicles, industrial vehicles and buses, but also to the increase in prices (on average 6.4% on an annual basis).

The repairs

The third most important chapter concerns vehicle maintenance and repair: over 51.8 billion euros were spent on this item in 2023 (+19.2% compared to 2022), driven by the growth of workshop interventions and inflation. This is followed by spending on third-party liability insurance, fire and theft (17.6 billion), that for shelters and parking, which is worth over 10 billion and that for motorway tolls, worth 7.6 billion (up 7.3% compared to 2022).

Finally, according to estimates by the autopromotec observatory, 6.9 billion were spent on car taxes (+0.3% compared to 2022) and 3.4 billion on the purchase of tires, an increase of 1% compared to the previous year.