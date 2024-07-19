Aden (Union)

Projectiles hit a cargo ship off the coast of Yemen without causing any casualties, in an attack likely carried out by Houthi rebels, the maritime security agency AMBERY said yesterday.

The agency announced that the ship targeted by the projectiles flies the Singaporean flag, and that it was 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) southeast of the Yemeni coastal city of Aden, noting that the attack is similar to operations usually carried out by the Houthis in the same area.

“All crew members are safe,” the agency said in a statement, adding that the ship sailed “on its own engine” to the port of Berbera in Somalia, where it could assess the damage and determine the necessary repairs.

For its part, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced yesterday the destruction of two surface-to-air missiles and four drones in areas controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen.

“CENTCOM” said, in a statement on its official account on the “X” platform, that it succeeded in destroying two “surface-to-air” missiles and four drones while they were on the ground in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

She added that these weapons pose an imminent threat to coalition forces and commercial ships in the region, and that she “took these measures to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters more protected and secure.”

The Houthis have attacked at least 88 commercial ships since they began their attacks on global commercial shipping last November, according to a tally by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

The Houthi attacks have prompted some shipping companies to detour around Africa to avoid the Red Sea, a vital route through which about 12 percent of global trade passes, according to the International Chamber of Shipping.

In addition, the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council praised the economic and development interventions of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and for the Yemeni state to continue its basic obligations, foremost of which is paying employees’ salaries and supplying basic goods and services.

This came during a meeting of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, attended by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chief of Staff.

The meeting was devoted to discussing developments in the military, economic and living conditions in light of the continued threats of the Houthi group, its gross violations of human rights and the repercussions resulting from its attacks on oil facilities and global maritime trade vessels.

The Council affirmed its support for the path of economic and service reforms led by the government to improve living conditions and strengthen the status of the national currency, in close coordination with regional and international partners.

The Presidential Leadership Council praised the high vigilance shown by the Yemeni Armed Forces in confronting the attacks of the Houthi group and thwarting its repeated attempts to return the situation to the square of comprehensive war without regard to the long-standing suffering of the Yemeni people.

The Council called on the group again to exercise reason and deal positively with the good efforts led by the brothers to establish peace, stop the bloodshed and uphold the interests of the Yemeni people.