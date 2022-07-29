The Chinese: don’t mess with fire. The US leader: the status quo remains. The White House: The next meeting between the two leaders will be in person

FROM THE CORRESPONDENT FROM WASHINGTON. Biden reassures Xi Jinping that the US position on Taiwan has not changed and that Washington will never support unilateral changes to the island’s status in the name of regional security and stability. The Chinese president, on the other hand, is more abrasive and direct and sends a message devoid of nuances, at least in appearance: “Whoever plays with fire will burn.” Then a White House official let it be known that “the next meeting between Biden and Xi will be in person”.

The phone call between the leaders of the two most powerful nations on the planet – the fifth conversation between the two – revolves around Taiwan and the visit, not yet officially announced but considered almost as a done thing, that the Speaker of the House and the country’s third office is planning in Taipei. Nancy Pelosi has a good game in dismissing the blitz on the island as a stage in a wider journey to Asia, but both the White House with cushy methods, and China – with harsh and threatening – invite the democratic leader to postpone. Xi Jinping pointed out that “both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to a single China” and a rapprochement is the will of 1.4 billion Chinese. No separatist push will be tolerated and no interference from foreign forces is the message that the Chinese leader delivered to Biden.

However, Pelosi’s organizational machine is already in full swing. The Speaker asked some Congressmen to accompany her. The United States is setting up maximum security protocols around the trip and the Pentagon may decide to have jets escorted its flight after Chinese threats to garrison the Strait with fighters. The travels of members of Congress do not pass through the scrutiny of the White House. A US administration source explained that the administration can do little to prevent deputies from carrying out a mission abroad. Indeed when this occurs, the National Security Council provides reports, overview, logistics and support. Obviously in the case of Pelosi, the third position in the state, attention and fear are even higher. The last time a prominent American was in Taiwan dates back to 1997, then it was the Speaker of the House, Republican Newt Gingrich.

The conversation between Xi and Biden lasted 2 hours and 17 minutes and is part of the efforts to “deepen the lines of communication” and “responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align”. Quite apart from the language of the communiqué, Washington and Beijing perceive themselves as rivals and competitors on a series of dossiers, but they are convinced that some of its – such as climate and health security – cooperation is necessary. And on these two issues the leaders have confronted at least according to the official statement which ignores one of the other thorny issues: that is the question of the duties imposed by Trump and which Biden, while faltering, has not yet removed. In June it seemed that the White House was ready for a lightening, the councilors met several times and the idea of ​​a reduction (rather than a total elimination) arrived in the Oval Office. But at the last moment the president preferred to postpone.

According to some analysts, Xi Jinping has raised the level of the conflict over Taiwan to mask the internal economic difficulties. This year China’s $ 18 trillion economy has been targeted by stringent and restrictive anti-Covid measures. The so-called Covid-zero policy has caused the stop to commercial and port activities, as in Shanghai, a move that has put the global supply chain in crisis and whose effects have also been felt on the numbers of the American economy.

The two leaders also measured themselves on the Ukrainian question. In March – the date of the last phone call – Biden had been very direct in telling his counterpart that there would be “consequences” if Beijing gave material support to Russia and Washington believes that that red line has not been crossed.