The cars were prepared at the gates of Windsor Castle after the funeral for Philip of Edinburgh, held last Saturday, to take the royal family back home, but Prince Charles gave the order that everyone make the way back walking. Only the queen got into a car with her lady-in-waiting. The heir’s proposal was not accidental. Millions of people around the world observed the gestures that they dispensed to each other and especially Princes Guillermo and Enrique, two brothers in the past very close and now estranged after the minor’s departure to the United States. The tactic had its effect. With the complicity of Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex walked together and exchanged a few words.

According to the newspaper Daily Mail, who has hired an expert lip reader, Prince Henry told his older brother that the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral was “as he would have wanted.” “Yes, it was great, wasn’t it?”, Guillermo replied, to which Enrique added: “It was as he wanted”. The images soon went around the world. Now it has been known that this talk was followed by another two hours in which Carlos of England also participated.

The affairs of the British royal family have long been at two speeds. One, the one that marks the officiality, and another, the one that dictates the unofficial spokesmen. It is the latter who are in charge of filtering to the media what the usual channels cannot do. One of them has been the one who has made known the existence of this pending conversation between the princes as the intention of the minor to stay in London at least until Wednesday, the day the queen turns 95. The royal family is still in mourning for another week but everyone agrees to accompany Elizabeth II on these dates to help her cope with her new loneliness.

The British press assures this Monday that in addition to the conversation between the two brothers there was another of both with their father after the funeral of Felipe de Edimburgo. These meetings were Enrique’s first with his family, since after arriving on Monday on a scheduled flight from Los Angeles, California, he had to stay in quarantine for five days and present a negative covid-19 test before being able to leave. your home, according to the standards established by the country’s health authorities. Back, he will also have to isolate himself in California before meeting his wife, Meghan Markle, and their 23-month-old son Archie.

More information

The protagonists of this family disagreement were those who told the state of their relationship. Enrique revealed to Oprah Winfrey that his father did not respond to his calls after deciding to settle in the United States. And Guillermo revealed, hours after the broadcast of the interview, that he had not spoken with him but he would. Rarely had the Duke of Cambridge been seen so angry in public and so eager to make it clear that his family was not racist. All this after Enrique and Meghan assured that in their decision to leave the royal house those racist gestures weighed heavily, which, according to their version, they suffered.

The meeting was held at Windsor Castle, after the funeral and subsequent family reunion had ended. Carlos of England came to her, visibly affected. As could be seen in the broadcast, that walk that he ordered the family was done crying, with a white handkerchief in his hand and with his wife Camila trying to comfort him.

The next few days will provide more details on the outcome of that meeting. The brothers are expected to meet again in the summer, when they unveil a new statue in memory of Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. It is scheduled to be on July 1, to commemorate what would have been his mother’s 60th birthday.