The footage, which was briefly in Youtube before it was removed and is now circulating online, it shows large parts of the adventure of Assassin’s Creed designed exclusively for mobile devices. The footage also includes a surprising appearance by kassandrathe female lead of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Assassin’s Creed Jadewhich is currently in beta testing, is a free game that will be published by the division level infinite of Tencentafter Ubisoft announced a major strategic partnership with the Chinese company last year.

The game promises to offer players a “huge” open world to explore.

“Explore the path of Xia in Assassin’s Creed Codename Jadeset in the 3rd century BC, during the time of one of the first unified dynasties in China,” says level infinite. “An unprecedented era of trade and cultural exchange between East and West has just begun, but with this comes new challenges and threats lurking in the shadows. “From the Great Wall outside the empire’s borders to the imperial capital of Xianyang, traverse a world filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. Defend yourself against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities and facing new challenges. “Immerse yourself in ancient China and walk through 2,000 years of history. Explore the prestigious dynasties of the East, defend the Great Wall, and discover the secrets of the Terracotta Warriors. Experience the breathtaking scenery of Xianyang, the imperial center, and mingle with the merchants from the east.”

Over 20 minutes of gameplay footage from Assassin’s Creed Jade leaked online last year.

Via: VGC

