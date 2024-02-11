Two hostages were killed and eight others seriously injured in Israeli bombings in Gaza, according to Hamas, on Sunday, February 11. The Israeli Prime Minister, for his part, persists in his desire to launch a military ground offensive against Rafah, the southern tip of the Gaza Strip, which houses the largest number of internally displaced persons in Gaza. Different reactions continue to be generated in other countries regarding the situation in this area.

Two Israeli hostages were killed and eight others were seriously injured as a result of Israeli attacks on Gaza over the past 96 hours, according to the version of Hamas's armed wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, on the Telegram messaging service.

“Israel bears full responsibility for the lives of those injured in its continued bombings,” the organization said in a statement.

The most recent data, offered by Israel, recalls that there are 132 hostages left in the Gaza Strip, of which it is believed that about 28 are dead.

This escalation of conflict reaches day 127, since Hamas violently broke into Israel, leaving 1,200 dead and 240 kidnapped, according to the Israeli government; which, at that time, began a hunt to exterminate Hamas that continues and has left 28,176 dead in Gaza to date, according to the Ministry of Health of the enclave, controlled by Hamas.

This war between Israel and Palestine, with many chapters, has been going on for 75 years.

An Israeli soldier near a destroyed car and a damaged building, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024. © Reuters – Dylan Martinez

Israel seeks victory in Rafah, and the displaced?

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the Israeli military will provide “safe passage” ahead of the planned ground assault on the city of Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Benjamin Netanyahu, this time on ABC News, referred to victory again and said: “It is within our reach. We are going to do it. We are going to take the last terrorist battalions of Hamas and Rafah, which is the last bastion.”

“We will do it (…) guaranteeing safe passage to the civilian population so that they can leave” the place, he added. “We are developing a detailed plan to achieve this (…)we do not approach it lightly.”

In this sense, Hamas, which yesterday warned that an Israeli ground military offensive in Rafah, at the southern end of the Strip, would cause a “global catastrophe and massacre,” on Sunday stressed that an attack on Rafah would mean “torpedoing the exchange negotiations.” “of hostages for prisoners.

Several men walk along a street devastated by Israeli bombing in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2024. © Mohammed Abed, AFP

This is how the world reacts

The international community has recently expressed its concern about the ground offensive against the city of Rafah, especially because 1.4 million Palestinians are crowded together, according to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), despite the warnings. of a new humanitarian tragedy.

Netanyahu says he has not spoken to US President Joe Biden since his government's “exaggerated” comments about Israel's military response to Hamas.

Last Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby was questioned by journalists about Washington's position on an Israeli military operation in Rafah, to which the official responded that, at this time, it would be ” a disaster” for the civilian population in Gaza.

Meanwhile, on the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, hundreds of thousands of Iranians marched in Tehran shouting “death to Israel” and “death to the United States,” as well as burning flags of these countries.

Iranians attend the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2024. © via Reuters – Wana News Agency

And Iranian President Ebrahim Raïssi, in a televised speech, accused the United States, the Jewish State's main ally, of supporting “the crimes against humanity of the Zionist regime in Gaza.”

On the other hand, France, concerned that Israeli attacks on Rafah continue, urged Israel on Sunday to stop the fighting and thus avoid a “disaster.”

Christophe Lemoine, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated this in writing:

“A large-scale Israeli offensive in Rafah would create a catastrophic humanitarian situation of new dimensions and unjustifiable”

The French Government, in parallel, is reviewing the statements of all feminist associations regarding the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7 and threatens to eliminate financial support if they find “the slightest ambiguity” in their comments, the minister said on Sunday. of Gender Equality, Aurore Bergé.

This comes after feminist associations and figures in France were criticized for their “silence” regarding information and testimonies denouncing rapes committed by Hamas men.

With EFE, Reuters and local media