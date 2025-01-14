A man in his 40s is in very serious condition after two hooded men shot him in the head this Tuesday at a home in the Puente de Vallecas district, in Madrid. Specifically, the event occurred on Bulevar de la Naturaleza street.

It was around 4:00 p.m. when the National Police received a notice from a neighbor who heard a gunshot. Later, the man observed how two hooded individuals fled the neighborhood, according to investigation sources.

Upon arrival at the scene, the agents found a man lying on the ground with a shot on the side of the head. Summa112 doctors have treated the victim, who was conscious, with a wound with an entrance hole and no exit, as reported by a spokesperson for Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid.

After being stabilized in housing, He has been evacuated with a serious prognosis to the 12 de Octubre Hospital. So far there is no further information about the victim, as indicated by the same sources.

The National Police has taken charge of the investigation of the event.