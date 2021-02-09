The Justice of Poland on Tuesday ordered two historians to apologize for having accused in a book a mayor of a region occupied by Germany during World War II of alleged complicity with the Nazi regime.

The Warsaw district court rejected instead the claim for compensation which demanded a descendant of that local office, who considered his memory had been defamed.

The sentence is not final and historians will appeal the decision, announced his lawyer, Monika Brzozowska-Pasieka, when communicating the decision of that court.

A 1943 image showing German troops destroying the Warsaw ghetto after the uprising of the Jews locked up there. Photo: Clarín Archive

The process over the two historians, Barbara Engelking and Jan Grabowski, had generated a strong controversy, both in the country itself and in Israel.

The Museum of the History of the Holocaust in Jerusalem (Yad Vashem) interceded a few days ago on his behalf and warned about any attempt to intimidate those who investigate Nazi crimes.

The case

The origin of the litigation is a book, published in 2018, under the title Dalej jest noc (translated as “The endless night”). It addresses the nazi extermination program in the Polish province, under German occupation.

The lawsuit came from a niece of a former district mayor, Edward Malinowski, who considered his uncle’s memory defamed. The authors of the book pointed to a complicity of that local Polish official in the death of 22 Jews, who were hiding in a forest and who ended up being handed over to the Nazis.

In the book it is related that the Polish administrator was exonerated of guilt in a process during the postwar period thanks to a false statement from a Jewish witness.

The plaintiff, who was demanding compensation of 100,000 zlotys (about 27,000 euros) and a public apology, claimed there was no documentary evidence of a favorable treatment towards the accused.

The demand was backed by an ultra-nationalist Polish foundation called “Reduta”, which claims to fight for the good name of Poland and against any suspicion of complicity with the Nazi regime.

Different scientific bodies, Polish or foreign, have warned against attempts to intimidate historians.

Poland has articulated in recent years a series of measures promoted by the ultra-conservative government party, Law and Justice (PiS), against formulations, even involuntary ones, that point to complicity with the Nazi occupation.

With this objective in mind, a law was approved in 2018 aimed at prevent the media (especially foreigners, where such errors are often made) refer to the former extermination or concentration camps on their territory as “Poles”.

That law, which raised criticism of Israel at the time, criminalizes the use of the expression “Polish concentration camps” and contemplates fines and penalties of up to three years in jail.

Only at Auschwitz, the largest of the Nazi death camps and built by the Third Reich in occupied Poland, is it estimated that 1.2 million prisoners were murdered, mostly Jewish.

Source: agencies