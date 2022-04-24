The residents of La Copa de Bullas can now enjoy two tourist attractions such as the Sendero de la Silla and the Fuente de la Higuera hiking route, which have been refurbished.

The Sendero de la Silla was subjected to cleaning and signaling work with paint, according to the criteria of the Mountaineering Federation of Spain (Fedme), and the Mountaineering Federation of the Region of Murcia. Previously, this regional organization made a technical report to standardize this road.

Thus, the necessary changes have been made to the explanatory panels and the updating of other existing ones in the area, as well as the placement of arrow-shaped wooden signposts and an interpretive sign to help hikers along their route. This work has had a cost of 2,636 euros.

On the other hand, within the Bullas Tourist Plan, the Fuente de la Higuera hiking route has been created, for which official approval by the Mountaineering Federation of the Region has also been necessary.

Within the framework of this action, the City Council of Bullas has installed, as in the other path, indicative wooden pillars, signage with warning signs on the road, signage with paintings, infographics, texts and images in five different points of the route, as well as its stops, among others.