The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, announced on Friday that they are on their way to kyiv.to show support for Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

“Anxious to be in kyiv now,” Von der Leyen wrote on her Twitter account in a message that shows her with Borrell and the Prime Minister of Slovakia, in a station next to a train painted in the colors of the flag of Slovakia. Ukraine.

For his part, Borrell published a message that says “Let’s go to kyiv” with an image next to the delegation that travels to the Ukrainian capital.

On Thursday, the European leader announced this trip to show her “unfailing support” for Ukraine, which is facing an invasion launched by Russia on February 24.

This trip comes after the European Union (EU) approved on Thursday a new battery of sanctions against Russiawhich includes an embargo against Russian coal and the closure of European ports to Russian shipping.

The EU also decided to increase funding to deliver arms to Ukraine by €500 million, bringing the total to more than €1.5 billion since the start of the invasion.

The two European officials are scheduled to meet with the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskibefore the event on Saturday in Warsaw to raise funds for refugees from the conflict.

Von der Leyen’s trip follows that of the president of the European Parliament, Roberto Metsola, a few days ago.

AFP

