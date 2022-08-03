It is 6:18 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 in Kabul. Two guided missiles hit a building in the Afghan capital. It is a three-storey house in the exclusive diplomatic quarter of Sherpur, an area that officials of the Taliban government tend to frequent. It is a few meters from the embassies of the United Kingdom or France.

This is how the house remained after the impact of the missiles, according to several reporters and witnesses in the area. Photography by @aarash_afg

At 10,800 kilometers, Joe Biden, confined by coronavirus, follows the operation from the White House, where it is 9:48 p.m. on Saturday. Barely 48 hours later, the president of the United States confirms that the attack was a success: Washington has killed Ayman al Zawahiri, one of the ideologues of the 9/11 attacks along with Osama Bin Laden, whom he succeeded as head of the organization after his death in 2011. The terrorist had taken refuge at least since April in the Afghan capital, in a house that the residents of the area believed to be abandoned.

Taliban authorities they covered up the building with some tarps hours after the attack, but on its walls there are no burns, remains of explosions or signs of detonation: several analysts suggest that something like this can only be due to the fact that the latest generation of the family of Hellfire missiles, the AGM-114R9X.

The ninja missile, as the R9X model is known, is being used more and more frequently in precision strikes against terrorist leaders. A senior White House official limited himself to explaining Monday in Washington in a call with journalists that the ammunition used was “two” Hellfire missiles, without giving further details.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe



A car after an attack R9X, in Idlib, Syria The blades produce clean cuts in the car body See also The infections of covid-19 accelerate exponentially in Mexico Al Qaeda leader Abu Khayr al Masri’s car, hit by an R9X in Syria, in 2017 The accuracy of the weapon makes car windows do not burst upon impact A car after an attack R9X, in Idlib, Syria The blades produce clean cuts in the car body Al Qaeda leader Abu Khayr’s car al Masri, hit by an R9X in Syria, in 2017 The accuracy of the weapon makes car windows do not burst upon impact A car after an R9X attack, in Idlib, Syria The blades produce clean cuts in the car body Al Qaeda leader Abu Khayr al Masri’s car, hit by an R9X in Syria, in 2017 The accuracy of the weapon makes car windows do not burst upon impact A car after an R9X attack, in Idlib, Syria The blades produce clean cuts in the car body Al Qaeda leader Abu Khayr al Masri’s car, hit by an R9X in Syria, in 2017 The accuracy of the weapon makes car windows do not burst upon impact

The novelty of this missile is that it does not carry explosives: it kills because of its speed and because six blades detach from its body before impact.

It was first used in 2017 and there is a lot of secrecy surrounding how it works. There are no official images of the intact missile, but it has been reconstructed from debris from other attacks. An investigation by the verification experts at Newsly and Bellingcat concluded that, to date, it has been used at least 11 times in countries such as Syria, Yemen or Afghanistan.

His first official appearance was in an article of Wall Street Journal May 2019, which documents the attack on al Qaeda deputy leader Abu Khayr al Masri’s car in Syria two years earlier. A normal missile would have blasted the car apart with its blast wave, shattering the windows and leaving detonation debris all around. “By using an R9X, much of the vehicle remains intact. Blade cuts seem to be the ‘signature’ of the R9X.” described Nick Waters, ex-military and analyst. The part of al Masri’s car that was not directly hit by the shell was left intact.



See also Ukraine, Putin wants a puppet. More gas from Qatar but the EU depends on Moscow A car after an attack R9X, in Iblid, Syria The blades produce clean cuts in the car body Al Qaeda leader Abu Khayr al Masri’s car, hit by an R9X in Syria, in 2017 The accuracy of the weapon makes car windows do not burst upon impact A car after an attack R9X, in Iblid, Syria The blades produce clean cuts in the car body Al Qaeda leader Abu Khayr’s car al Masri, hit by an R9X in Syria, in 2017 The accuracy of the weapon makes car windows do not burst upon impact A car after an R9X attack, in Iblid, Syria The blades produce clean cuts in the car body Al Qaeda leader Abu Khayr al Masri’s car, hit by an R9X in Syria, in 2017 The accuracy of the weapon makes car windows do not burst upon impact A car after an R9X attack, in Iblid, Syria The blades produce clean cuts in the car body Al Qaeda leader Abu Khayr al Masri’s car, hit by an R9X in Syria, in 2017 The accuracy of the weapon makes car windows do not burst upon impact

The missile began to be developed a decade ago, during the Obama Administration, and seems so precise that it does not cause innocent victims. Human Rights Watch has rememberedHowever, the accuracy of a guided missile is only as good as the information that guides it. By themselves they would not prevent the more than 500 civilian deaths that US drones would have provoked in Afghanistan only since 2015. The last were the 10 people who died almost a year agoa few days after the departure of the US Army from the country.

21 years of searching

In his appearance on Monday, Biden repeated twice in seven minutes that the operation had been a success because it had not caused “civilian casualties.” A senior White House official explained that this part was critical to the plan, given that the target was a populated area in central Kabul.

The US intelligence services obtained information in early 2022 that Al Zawahiri was taking refuge in that unnamed building, along with his wife, daughter and grandchildren. For years, reports of him have placed al Qaeda’s ringleader in Pakistan, having already barely survived the battle in the remote Tora Bora region in December 2001.

The operation that ended his life was carried out in secret, and only a small number of members of various agencies located in Washington were aware of it from the beginning, in April. They collected data on the habits of household members. Al Zawahiri never left her during all these months, but he had a habit, which ended up proving fatal, of going out on the balcony to get some air. “Only when we had all the information well defined,” the senior official clarified, “we shared it with the president.”

That moment came in May. On July 1, it was held in a meeting of which a photograph has emerged, distributed this Tuesday by the White House. In it, Biden is seen without a mask, surrounded by some of his closest collaborators, they are masked: the National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, is seated to the left of him. To his right is William Burns, director of the CIA, the agency that led the attack.

Joe Biden, in the ‘Situation Room’ of the White House, is briefed on the operation to kill Ayman al-Zawahiri Adam Schultz (AP)

In the center of the long table is a locked suitcase-shaped box with a model of the free house, which, according to the senior White House official, is owned by an aide to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban government’s interior minister and Leader of the Haqqani network, a notorious terrorist organization linked to Al Qaeda. In that meeting, Biden, according to the aforementioned official, was interested in the weather in Kabul at this time of year, in the materials used in the construction of the building or in the consequences that the operation could have for Mark Randall Frerichs, an American who He has been missing in Afghanistan since 2020. Only when he was clear that the attack would not cause collateral damage, on July 25, did he approve it, always according to the White House.

That same day, Biden had confined himself again, after overcoming the coronavirus. After three days of negative tests, she tested positive again, due to the effect of an antiviral drug, Paxlovid, which was administered to her, at the age of 79, to combat the symptoms. Two days later, still isolated, he appeared before the Americans to deliver news that the White House had been wanting to deliver for 21 years and for which the State Department offered a $25 million reward. Al Qaeda’s intellectual column was dead. “Justice has finally been served and this terrorist leader no longer exists,” Biden said.

Jose A. Alvarez participated in the preparation of this information

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.