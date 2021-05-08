Two helicopters started searching for the Mi-2 helicopter, which disappeared in the Kamchatka regions this Saturday, May 8. This is also reported on May 8 by the Main Directorate of the department for the region on its website…

“At the moment, the searches were carried out by the rescuers of the regional search and rescue base and employees of the enterprise, whose helicopter was missing from communications. On two aircraft, they examined the route followed by the Mi-2, ”the press service of the regional ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the search operation will continue with the coming of the day. The upcoming search will involve a Mi-8 helicopter from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation and the Kamchatka Territory, as well as employees of the regional rescue center and the department’s operational group.

On the eve, on May 8, the Investigation Department for the Kamchatka Territory initiated an inspection in connection with the missing Mi-2 helicopter. It is noted that the procedural check is carried out on the basis of a crime under the article “Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of railway, air, sea and inland water transport.”

According to preliminary information provided by the department, the helicopter followed the route Elizovo – the landing site, which is located in the area of ​​the Ostrovnaya River. At the appointed time, the crew was supposed to get in touch upon arrival at Lake Kotelnoe, but this did not happen.

On the same day, May 8, it became known that in Kamchatka the Mi-2 helicopter stopped communicating during a flight in the area of ​​one of the hills.

It is specified that the device was registered to a private person, and there were two people on board – the helicopter commander and the passenger.