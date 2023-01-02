Australian authorities announced that two helicopters collided in the air on Monday, killing four people and seriously injuring three others in the Australian tourist region of the Gold Coast.
An investigation has been launched to determine the causes of the accident.
Television footage showed the rotors of a helicopter on a sandy coast a few meters from the beach. Nearby, one of the helicopters overturned on the sand, according to public broadcaster ABC.
The other helicopter appeared to be largely intact at the crash site near the marine-themed Sea World theme park.
Inspector Gary Worrell of Queensland Police said the two planes “collided” and one was destroyed, while the other “landed on the sandy beach next to Sea World”.
He added during a press conference, “Four people died today as a result of this,” and “three others are in critical condition in hospital.”
The cause of the collision was not known, but it appears one helicopter was taking off while the other was descending, Worrell said.
