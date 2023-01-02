Two helicopters collided over an amusement park in Australia. Police say the accident at Sea World killed four people. Three more people were taken to hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, one helicopter was trying to land, while the other was just taking off. One of the two helicopters, with the Sea World logo, was able to land successfully. The other crashed on a small island just off the coast. All victims were in the crashed helicopter.

The emergency services have gone to the island with boats and ambulance helicopters to provide assistance. The ambulance services say to local media that thirteen patients have been treated in this ‘major incident’.

The accident happened in Gold Coast, a city on Australia's east coast, south of Brisbane. The helicopters collided around 2 p.m. local time, a busy period for the theme park. Sea World is both an aquatic zoo and an amusement park with rides.