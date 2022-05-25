Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The conflict still exists between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, regarding the termination of the deal for Polish star Robert Lewandowski, who informed the Bavarian administration not to renew his contract, and his desire to leave the team this summer and play for “Barca”, and rejected his current club’s offer, to renew his contract. which ends in the summer of 2023.

There is no problem at all, with regard to the player and Barcelona, ​​as the two parties discussed all matters and agreed on everything, but the problem lies in the “obstinacy” of the Bayern administration, which refuses to sell him for less than 50 million euros, which the Blaugrana administration rejects. Exactly, and expresses its willingness to pay only 40 million euros, including other variables and additions, because it is the maximum extent of its financial capabilities, in light of the financial crisis that the “Catalan” club is going through.

Bayern rejected an initial offer for “Barca” worth 32 million euros, in addition to 5 million euros in other variables.

Xavi, who is on a tour of Australia during which he will play a friendly match against a team that brings together the most prominent stars of the Australian League, hopes that a breakthrough will occur in the coming days in the club’s negotiations with Benny Zahoy, the Polish “scorer’s” agent.

Just as the Lewandowski deal represents a headache in Barca’s head, the issue of renewing the French star, Osman Dembele, represents a greater headache, as the player and his agent, Moussa Sisso Kou, are still procrastinating, to the point that the Barcelona administration loses its patience, and yet it is likely that a new meeting will be held Within hours, Barca officials hope to persuade the player’s representatives to make concessions and accept their offer.

It seems that Xavi’s adherence to the player is what prompts the club’s management to continue trying, without endangering the club’s higher interests, in light of its current financial crisis.

These officials were keen to convey to Dembele the fact that he was the one who should be keen to renew his contract with Barcelona, ​​and that the club offered the player the maximum that could be offered according to his budget.

Some senior club officials expressed pessimism regarding the renewal of Dembele’s contract, and say that what he is doing is just wasting the time of the club, which wants to search for alternatives to his departure, including negotiating the inclusion of Brazilian winger Rafinha, the Leeds United striker.